SCHOLASTIC PREVIEW: Baseball preparing to hit the diamond after substantial dormant period

Not since May of 2019 have baseball games been held in the Land of Lincoln. That will change next week.
What follows is a capsule view of each of the three local squads:
Eureka
The Hornets have a total of eight seniors on the roster, but, outside of the trio of infielder-outfielder Matt Martin, outfielder Colby Blunier and infielder Griffin Punke, the remainder have not logged any playing time,
“These seniors have not played varsity baseball outside of a couple,” pointed out Eureka head coach Dane Wear. “They want to get out there and show what they can do.”
As with most teams, the Hornets are stoked to be able to get a season started and completed.
“I think there’s a lot of excitement with a lot of things going on,” said Wear, who enters his 15th year in the green and white and a record of 268-196-4. “The kids are excited to be out playing.”
Normally, games would have started in March, but with the prep calendar being pushed back due to COVID-19, so is baseball, as Eureka’s first game is not for another five days.
“We’re always blessed we rarely have postponements. We try really hard to maintain the field,” Wear explained. “You’re not playing in cold weather. This time of the year, we’re six games ahead of everybody else.”
When the games begin, the pitching will again be ahead of the hitting, perhaps more so since no one has played in almost 23 months.
“I would imagine it will take a couple weeks,” forecasted Wear of the batters to catch up with the pitchers. “There’s some teams that are not playing football may have an advantage. They’ve all seen more live stuff. The pitchers, some have worked, some have not. The teams we’re going up against are bigger schools.”
The Hornets host Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn Tuesday with a 4:30 p.m. start from the middle school
Notes: Eureka has scheduled 32 games, 16 on the road and 16 at home, which is on the south edge of town along Illinois Route 117 (Main Street)
Fieldcrest
Head coach Mark Brown expects pitching to stand out early. He also expects the batters to make up the ground, but the window do it will not be a large one.
“Hitting will be a little bit behind. It’ll catch up, but there will not be much time. It’s going to be on the fly,” he commented. “We’ve had our pitchers throw live and split them up.”
The Knights got a shot in the arm after the football players traded in shoulder pads for aluminum bats.
“We’ve had about 15 guys at open gyms and we’ll have seven or eight more with football,” said Brown, who is in his 18th season as the Fieldcrest coach with a 243-203-3 record. “Not having played in a year and a half, they’re jacked. “They’re anxious to play.”
Fieldcrest has experience back with five seniors in outfielder-pitcher Koy Allen, outfielder-pitcher Landon Cook, twins Bryce (first base) and Noah (center field) Nordstrom along with catcher Andrew Perry. Joining that quintet is junior outfielder Clayton Shirley.
The season, which usually starts in March, has been pushed back four weeks. Mother Nature should also be a little more cooperative.
“It’s going to be a different spring,” pointed out Brown, a graduate of Eureka College. “We’re going to start indoors. Weather should be conducive.”
The Knights travel to Seneca for the opener on Tuesday with a 4:30 p.m. first pitch.
Notes: There are 18 games on the schedule. Ten of those will be on the road, seven at home at the middle school in Wenona and one neutral, which will be versus East Peoria as part of a May 1 three-way event at Metamora’s Al Mulberry Field
RBLW
The Rockets will get thrown into the fire pit at the outset, as they’ll face two larger schools that are also county rivals.
“We’re going to start out with Eureka and Metamora, so we’ll see some tough pitchers early,” explained RBLW head coach Wade Hunter.
In terms of the length of time it takes for the hitting to be on level ground with pitching, Hunter answered, “That’s probably the best question. I’m not really sure. I’m hoping we put the bat on the ball to get some confidence.”
According to Hunter, there is a little extra bounce in the players’ steps when informed the state tournament series will be held.
“When I told them there’s going to be a postseason, they got really pumped. A lot of them have not played in over a year,” commented the Pecatonica native, who has a 72-76 record with the Rockets. “It’s going to be a case of slowing them down.”
Two players with the most varsity experience are senior outfielder/pitcher Brady Leman and junior shortstop Chase Martin.
The season, which starts in March, will begin a month later.
“I think it helps and hurts,” said Hunter of the change, “It helps you’re not going to have many postponements, but I have some other guys who are four or five bullpens behind. It’s a long season, so we’ll get there.”
The co-op goes to Eureka for the opener Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.
Notes: There are once again no players from L-W on the roster. The Rockets are scheduled for 21 games, 11 on the road and 10 at Bill Zeman Field. Dwight joins the Tri-County Conference fray next spring
In addition, the second season will begin with regional competition June 2-7 followed by the sectional June 9-12, supersectional games June 14 and the state finals June 16-19 that will be held at Duffy Bass Field on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.