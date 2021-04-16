SCHOLASTIC PREVIEW: Baseball preparing to hit the diamond after substantial dormant period

Not since May of 2019 have baseball games been held in the Land of Lincoln. That will change next week.

What follows is a capsule view of each of the three local squads:

Eureka

The Hornets have a total of eight seniors on the roster, but, outside of the trio of infielder-outfielder Matt Martin, outfielder Colby Blunier and infielder Griffin Punke, the remainder have not logged any playing time,

“These seniors have not played varsity baseball outside of a couple,” pointed out Eureka head coach Dane Wear. “They want to get out there and show what they can do.”

As with most teams, the Hornets are stoked to be able to get a season started and completed.

“I think there’s a lot of excitement with a lot of things going on,” said Wear, who enters his 15th year in the green and white and a record of 268-196-4. “The kids are excited to be out playing.”

Normally, games would have started in March, but with the prep calendar being pushed back due to COVID-19, so is baseball, as Eureka’s first game is not for another five days.