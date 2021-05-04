SCHOLASTIC PREVIEW: Grapplers the last of the bunch to compete

EUREKA – Not only is wrestling at the end of the alphabet it will also be the final interscholastic activity on the calendar.

Traditionally, the sport convenes in the late fall and through a good chunk of the winter. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, wrestling was shifted to the spring.

“It’s pretty bizarre because I’m also doing middle school track,” explained Eureka head coach Doug Ferguson, “It’s going to be bizarre when school’s out. Its summer time and we’ll still be competing.”

The Hornets open today with a 5:30 p.m. triangular with guests Illini Bluffs and Ridgeview.

One of the new wrinkles will see a mask wearing requirement for both participants and coaching staff by virtue of wrestling being deemed a high risk sport by the Illinois Department of Public Health. However, that does not pertain to an actual match.

“For wrestling, that will not be a problem. We only need to wear them when we’re not on the mats,” said Ferguson, who is in his eighth season at his alma mater with a record of 69-78.