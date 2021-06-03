 Skip to main content
Scholastic report

  • Updated
OFF THE SLAB

BRINGING IT IN – Eureka’s Andrew Jablonski delivers a pitch in a game this past week against guest Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn. The Hornets begin along the postseason trail on Friday when they host Tremont (For the Journal/Suzy Thompson).
TRACK

Perry rules long distance: Eureka's Anna Perry placed first in both the 1600 and 3200 at Wednesday's Kankakee Sectional. The Hornets finished second out of 14 teams to U-High

BASEBALL

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 1, Fieldcrest 14 (5): Bryce Nordstrom collected three hits for the Knights (11-7) as postseason action started Wednesday at the middle school. The 10-run rule went into effect in the bottom of the fifth inning

