Scholastic report

Duo places in the top 10: Peoria-based Shazam Racing sponsored a non-scored meet over the weekend, as some of the best runners throughout the Land of Lincoln converged on Three Sisters Park located just south of Chillicothe. On Friday, single A took center stage, as Anna Perry of Eureka won her flight in a time of 18 minutes 11 point seven seconds. She outdistanced runner-up Lianna Surtz of Aurora Rosary by nearly six and a half seconds. In her flight, Eureka's Elle Knapp was eighth. For the boys, Mason Stoeger of Fieldcrest ended up 41st. There were four flights, all of which were three miles in length, in each of the three classes