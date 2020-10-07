Scholastic roundup

GOLF
Pacocha prevails: Allison Pacocha of Eureka was one of three girls to shoot an 18-hole score of 76 in Wednesday's regional at the Pontiac Elks Club. She was joined by U-High's Reagan Kennedy and Danielle Schrock of the hosts. A birdie on the initial playoff hole wrapped up first for Pacocha. U-H took the team crown, while Central Catholic was second. Pacocha will compete in Monday's Seneca Sectional that will be held at the Nettle Creek course located just southwest of Morris
