VOLLEYBALL

Tremont 20-17. Eureka 25-25: Eight kills from Delaney Phillips guided the Hornets (10-2, 9-2) in Heart of Illinois Conference action on Thursday evening

Ridgeview 14-13, Fieldcrest 25-25: Allie Wiesenhofer's nine kills paced the Knights (9-3, 7-3) in league competition on Thursday

Ottawa Marquette 19-19, Roanoke-Benson 25-25: Ten kills by Frannie Heckman led the way for the Tri-County Conference host Rockets (10-3, 8-1) Thursday night at Dick Broers Gymnasium

