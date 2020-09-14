Scholastic schedule

EUREKA
BOYS' GOLF
Thursday: 4 p.m. versus Olympia & Tri-Valley @ Kaufman Park
Monday, Sept. 21: 4 p.m. vs. Le Roy @ Le Roy Country Club
Wednesday, Sept. 23: 4 p.m. vs. Tremont @ Kaufman
GIRLS' GOLF
Thursday: 4 p.m. vs. Metamora @ Metamora Fields
Monday, Sept. 21: 4 p.m. vs. Morton & Peoria Richwoods @ Washington's Pine Lakes
CO-ED CROSS COUNTRY
Saturday: 9:30 a.m. Dunlap Invitational @ Dunlap Valley Middle School
FIELDCREST
CO-ED CROSS COUNTRY
Thursday: 4:30 p.m. vs. LaSalle-Peru & Streator @ Peru's Baker Lake Park
Wednesday, Sept. 23: 4 p.m. vs. Putnam County & Spring Valley Hall @ Hennepin's Putnam Co. Conservation Area
GIRLS' GOLF
Tuesday, Sept. 22: 4 p.m. vs. El Paso-Gridley @ Kappa
BOYS' GOLF
Wednesday, Sept. 23: 4 p.m. vs. Putnam Co. & Roanoke-Benson @ Tall Oaks
R-B
BOYS' GOLF
Monday, Sept. 21: 3 p.m. Clinton Invite @ Clinton CC
Wednesday, Sept. 23: 4 p.m. vs. Fieldcrest & Putnam Co. @ Tall Oaks
