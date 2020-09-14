 Skip to main content
Scholastic schedule

Scholastic schedule

EUREKA

BOYS' GOLF

Thursday: 4 p.m. versus Olympia & Tri-Valley @ Kaufman Park

Monday, Sept. 21: 4 p.m. vs. Le Roy @ Le Roy Country Club

Wednesday, Sept. 23: 4 p.m. vs. Tremont @ Kaufman

GIRLS' GOLF

Thursday: 4 p.m. vs. Metamora @ Metamora Fields

Monday, Sept. 21: 4 p.m. vs. Morton & Peoria Richwoods @ Washington's Pine Lakes

CO-ED CROSS COUNTRY

Saturday: 9:30 a.m. Dunlap Invitational @ Dunlap Valley Middle School

FIELDCREST

CO-ED CROSS COUNTRY

Thursday: 4:30 p.m. vs. LaSalle-Peru & Streator @ Peru's Baker Lake Park

Wednesday, Sept. 23: 4 p.m. vs. Putnam County & Spring Valley Hall @ Hennepin's Putnam Co. Conservation Area

GIRLS' GOLF

Tuesday, Sept. 22: 4 p.m. vs. El Paso-Gridley @ Kappa

BOYS' GOLF

Wednesday, Sept. 23: 4 p.m. vs. Putnam Co. & Roanoke-Benson @ Tall Oaks

R-B

BOYS' GOLF

Monday, Sept. 21: 3 p.m. Clinton Invite @ Clinton CC

Wednesday, Sept. 23: 4 p.m. vs. Fieldcrest & Putnam Co. @ Tall Oaks

