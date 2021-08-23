SCHOLASTIC SOCCER PREVIEW: Co-op to try to stay on the victorious side

ROANOKE – With four consecutive winning seasons, Roanoke-Benson/Eureka will look for number five. That appears promising with several players back, largely in the senior class.

“We have a lot of seniors who have been playing together for four years,” noted head coach Dennis Kennell. “They’re skill level is good. They work well together. They work really hard. I’m very confident in them.”

Although forward Michael Rasmuson (eight goals) graduated, senior forward Bradley Bachman (14 goals, four assists), an all-sectional pick as a junior, heads the list of returnees along with classmates in midfielders Will Ludeman (six goals), Cameron Coone, Wyeth Thompson and Joel Weber, forward Renner Thompson, goalie Eli Worthen plus defenders Zeb Beyer and JD Standish. Collectively, they helped the co-op post a 6-2-2 record, as the season was shifted from the fall of 2020 to this past spring. Over the 10 games, R-B/E scored 34 goals and yielded just 12.

According to Kennell, he likes what he sees on the defensive side.

“I think we will be good and solid in the back,” said Kennell, who starts his 14th season with a record of 131-98-29.

With the schedule reverted back to what it used to be, the co-op will be knocking on the door of 20 regular season games.

“I’m excited and very relieved about it,” Kennell indicated.

R-B/E opens up Tuesday when Ottawa arrives for a 4:30 p.m. matchup.

Notes: There are 24 players in the program, 13 from R-B and 11 who attend Eureka. This is the 18th season of the co-op. Kennell’s son, Michael, will once again serve as the assistant coach. The Thompson brothers are twins, but not identical ones.

