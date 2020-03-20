SCHOLASTIC SOFTBALL PREVIEW: Big time youth movement going on at Fieldcrest

MINONK – Of the 14 players on the Fieldcrest varsity softball roster, 11 are sophomores or younger.
So, not only will the Knights be playing for this spring but also for the future.
“We have eight (first-year), three juniors, three sophomores. There’s going to be a lot of inexperience out on the field,” head coach Liz Kay said.
Fieldcrest went 11-11 in 2019, as they lost 6-1 to Brimfield/Elmwood at the Tremont Regional. Five starters were lost to graduation in twins in unanimous Heart of Illinois Conference first team pick in center fielder/pitcher Alaina (.503 average, 4-4 record) along with pitcher Alivia Tjaden (7-7, 2.06 earned run average, 133 strikeouts), shortstop Addie Goodrich, catcher Jacie Sullivan and Aubrey McNamara (third base). They do return a pair of sophomores Kaya Buchanan (first) and Ella Goodrich, who will shift from second to behind the plate. A trio of juniors returns in outfielders Alyiah Fuchs and Savannah Fortner, along with utility player Reagan Ruestman. Fieldcrest scored 110 runs a season ago, which averaged to exactly five per contest.
“We’re quick, so I can see us being a bunting team,” offered Kay, who starts her sixth season with the Knights (61-59 record). “We have a lot of athletes on this team.”
Pitching is very green, as no one has logged any innings. In ’19, they allowed 91 runs, roughly four per game.
“We have four who are able to pitch,” commented Kay, who added two are juniors in Fuchs and Ruestman. “We’re lacking experience.”
According to Kay, there are only two or three starting spots sewn up.
“I’m still trying to figure the positions out,” she said.
Tremont is the reigning league champion, as their 9-1 record was one game better than Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
When asked to tag a favorite, Kay was non-committal.
“I’m not really sure. I have not really focused on that,” she answered. “There’s a lot of tough teams in the conference.”
Due to the state-mandated closure of schools through March 30, the Knights are off until then at the earliest. The remainder of the schedule appears below (all games start @ 4:30 p.m. unless indicated & all home contests @ Veteran’s Park):
March 31: @ Spring Valley Hall
April 4: vs. Ottawa Marquette, doubleheader, 11 a.m.
April 8: @ Eureka* (middle school)
April 10: vs, T-V*
April 11: vs. Midland
April 13: vs. Ridgeview* @ Colfax
April 15: @ Heyworth*
April 17; vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw*
April 18: vs. Serena, (DH), 10 a.m.
April 20: vs, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland
April 22: vs, Tremont*
April 24: vs. GCMS*
April 27: vs. Ridgeview/Lexington* @ Lexington’s Keller Park
April 29: vs. El Paso-Gridley*
May 1: vs. Fisher*
May 4: @ Le Roy*
May 5: @ Princeton
May 8: vs, Prairie Central @ Fairbury
May 9: vs. Putnam County, 10 a.m.
May 15: HOIC Showcase @ Illinois Wesleyan University’s Jack Horenberger Field, Bloomington
May 18-23: Regional
*-HOIC game
Notes: Le Roy (23) and Fisher (20) each reached the 20-win plateau last season.