SCHOLASTIC SOFTBALL PREVIEW: Big time youth movement going on at Fieldcrest

MINONK – Of the 14 players on the Fieldcrest varsity softball roster, 11 are sophomores or younger.

So, not only will the Knights be playing for this spring but also for the future.

“We have eight (first-year), three juniors, three sophomores. There’s going to be a lot of inexperience out on the field,” head coach Liz Kay said.

Fieldcrest went 11-11 in 2019, as they lost 6-1 to Brimfield/Elmwood at the Tremont Regional. Five starters were lost to graduation in twins in unanimous Heart of Illinois Conference first team pick in center fielder/pitcher Alaina (.503 average, 4-4 record) along with pitcher Alivia Tjaden (7-7, 2.06 earned run average, 133 strikeouts), shortstop Addie Goodrich, catcher Jacie Sullivan and Aubrey McNamara (third base). They do return a pair of sophomores Kaya Buchanan (first) and Ella Goodrich, who will shift from second to behind the plate. A trio of juniors returns in outfielders Alyiah Fuchs and Savannah Fortner, along with utility player Reagan Ruestman. Fieldcrest scored 110 runs a season ago, which averaged to exactly five per contest.

“We’re quick, so I can see us being a bunting team,” offered Kay, who starts her sixth season with the Knights (61-59 record). “We have a lot of athletes on this team.”