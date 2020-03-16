SCHOLASTIC SOFTBALL PREVIEW: Eureka ready to sneak up on the opposition

EUREKA – With seven players back, including two pitchers, Eureka could be primed for a bounce back season on the diamond.

“Our attitudes have been good so far,” voiced head coach John Stromberger. “We have a solid group. We’re not really deep. We have some good athletes who know how to play the game. If we can get them to be more consistent, I think we’ll be better.”

The Hornets were 11-12 in 2019, as the campaign ended with a 6-2 defeat to regional host and Heart of Illinois Conference rival, Tremont. Among the graduates were first team league choice in third base Morgan Greene, who hit for a team-best .440 average. The good news is the remainder of the infield returns in junior Jayci Swords (catcher), senior Savannah Hack (first), sophomore Ashley Nohl (second) and sophomore Madisyn Hack (shortstop). Senior Shelby Stoner is back in right field.

With most of the infield intact, that should aid the defense provided the pitching can keep the ball out of the air.

“That’s the hope,” said Stromberger, who enters his 16th season with Eureka (246-206-1 record). “That’s where we want the ball to go. That’s where our experience is.”

Offensively, the Hornets scored 108 runs a season ago, an average of just under five per game.