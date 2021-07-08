 Skip to main content
Scholastic tidbits

Derek Schneeman

Derek Schneeman
FOOTBALL

Schneeman in line for job: Derek Schneeman looks to be the head coach in waiting at DeKalb. He has been recommended for the position and it should become official at a July 20 board meeting. Schneeman, who was the Barbs' offensive coordinator for this past spring's truncated campaign, has served as interim coach since Keith Snyder resigned June 2. Snyder was DeKalb's coach for just two years and compiled a 9-6 record. Schneeman, the former Fieldcrest coach, resigned after six seasons (47-19 record) and five playoff appearances in March 2020 to head north

