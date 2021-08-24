SCHOLASTIC VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW: Two of third start this evening

Roanoke-Benson and Eureka face off in a little less than nine hours in the county seat, while Fieldcrest gets going this weekend. The sport is back in its familiar spot in the fall as opposed to this past spring. Mask wearing will continue to be required for matches from players to coaches to spectators.

The following is a synopsis of each squad:

R-B

The Rockets have been the standard bearers in the Tri-County Conference over this recent stretch, as they have placed first in each of the past seven seasons (four outright, three shared). Volleyball was shifted from the fall of 2020 to this past spring when R-B and Seneca tied for the top spot, as each team posted a 15-3 overall record and a 12-1 league slate.

It appears those two squads will battle it out again.

“Obviously, Seneca would be up there. I’m anticipating Seneca,” noted Rockets’ head coach Jodie Sauder. “He (Irish coach Noah Champene) always puts together a good team. I’m fairly confident we’ll be up near the top.”

Dwight joins the TCC after membership in the Sangamon Valley Conference.

The Rockets graduated three regulars in two-time first team choice and co-league top player in outside hitter Kamryn Kearfott (team-high 108 kills), setter Maddie Monge (159 assists) and outside hitter Brynn Rossman (114 service points).

They do return three seniors in middle hitter Frannie Heckman, outside hitter Chaysea Wood (106 digs) and defensive specialist Riley Beer. Also back is sophomore setter Maggie Luginbuhl (143 assists).

R-B has operated under both a 5-1 and 6-2 offense.

According to Sauder, she is still contemplating whether to use one or both during the course of the season.

“I’m keeping my options open,” admitted Sauder, who begins her seventh season with a record of 111-60-3. “I have an option to play a 5-1. I have an option to play a 6-2. It’s a good problem to have. I have two capable setters. We’ll see what pans out.”

As with all of their fellow volleyball brethren, a full-fledged schedule is back in place.

“It’s kind of nice we can play without worrying about any displacements or interruptions,” Sauder said. “We can just go out and play. Our girls are working hard. They’re relieved about having a season. Hopefully, it stays that way.”

Notes: The TCC, which used a home-and-home format in the spring, will revert to one meeting. Instead of 14 matches, each squad will play eight. Woodland will host the league tournament the second week of October. R-B last won the tourney in ’17

Eureka

With six players back, the Hornets figure to pose the biggest threat to unseat Tri-Valley atop the Heart of Illinois Conference standings. The Vikings have the won the last two, including a perfect 14-0 campaign in the spring, 12 of which were against league foes.

“I do think Tri-Valley will be good again. They’re always bringing a well-prepared team,” said Eureka coach Lena Dohner. “Our conference has so many well-coached teams. We have to be prepared for every match.”

As it pertains to her squad, Dohner noted, “They are team first. They play to win. They’re very coachable. They do not like to lose. I’m really excited and look forward to what the girls can do.”

The Hornets (11-2) tied for second with Deer Creek-Mackinaw at 10-2. The Hornets, who enter their sixth season in the HOIC, welcome back first team league pick in 5-foot-11 senior middle hitter Delaney Phillips, a pair of 6-0 middles in seniors Kylie Hasselbacher and Holly McDonald, senior outside hitter Ashley Nohl, senior setter Sara Hart and 5-10 junior outside hitter Ella Ausmus.

With four players 5-10 or taller, the Hornets should be strong at the net.

“I hope so,” said Dohner, who starts her third season as head coach with a record of 30-17. “We will definitely have to be ready on defense. We’re definitely working on defense. We have to be able to put up a good block,”

The schedule returns to its former slate with nonconference matches as well as invitationals/tournaments.

“I’m excited they’ll be able to have a full season,” Dohner said. “To be able to play in those tournaments, it’s something the kids are looking forward to.”

Notes: Eureka recorded a three-peat with first place HOIC showings in ’16, ’17 and ’18

Fieldcrest

The Knights boast experience at the outside hitter position with senior Ella Goodrich, juniors Zoey Dye and Ashlyn May plus sophomore Allie Wiesenhofer.

However, they do lack a middle, as two-time first team HOIC choice, 6-1 Gracie Schultz (team-highs with 91 kills, 23 aces and 20 solo blocks), graduated off a 10-3 squad that placed fourth in the league.

At the start, Fieldcrest will likely look to the outside on the attack before mixing in the middle.

“It’ll work that way as we work on our timing and getting in sync,” commented Knights’ head coach Cathy Sanders, who begins her 10th season with the record of 186-113. “We’ll kind of lean on them.”

The middle with the most experience is 5-11 senior Kaya Buchanan. Sophomore Bella Fortner returns as a setter along with junior Morgan Gerdes.

Meanwhile, the rest of the league is chasing Tri-Valley (14-0), who went 12-0 this past spring en route to a second consecutive crown.

“Tri-Valley is one of teams to beat,” said Sanders, who starts her 21st year on the prep level with an overall record of 467-220-2. “I think you’ll see a lot of competitive matches. Playing an all-conference schedule in the spring gave an indication of the future. I feel like everyone wants to win.”

Fieldcrest will try to stay in the upper division.

“I feel pretty confident we can be in the top four,” added Sanders.

The schedule has rounded back into form, as the Knights open Saturday in the Spring Valley Hall Early Bird Invitational.

“It just feels good to be back to our regular routine,” pointed out Sanders. “It still comes with the threat of COVID, but to be starting to play in August is exciting.”

Notes: Fieldcrest did not play HOIC foe Heyworth in the spring due to the latter’s COVID concerns.

