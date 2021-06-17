 Skip to main content
Scholastic wrap up

  • Updated
BASEBALL

Five selected within HOIC: Eureka's Colby Blunier (outfield), Andrew Jablonski (infield) and Griffin Punke (catcher) were picked to the Heart of Illinois Conference first team. They were joined by Bryce Nordstrom of Fieldcrest (infield). Eureka's Matt Martin (infield/pitcher), Sawyer Wilcox of Eureka (outfield) along with the Fieldcrest trio of Koy Allen (pitcher), Isaac Morse (utility) and Noah Nordstrom (outfield) appeared on the second squad. Fieldcrest's Landon Cook (pitcher) and junior teammate Timmy Luckey (infield) were named honorable mention

Underclass player lauded: Sophomore Isaiah Beyer of the Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn co-op was named to the second team by the Tri-County Conference

EUREKA – Strikes were hard to come by as MacCallan Conklin walked five while pitching two hitless innings for U-High on Friday.

NORMAL – Matt Martin said he felt fine, ready to go. Considering Martin’s athletic resume at Eureka, coach Dane Wear not only believed Martin …

