Scholastic wrap up

Five selected within HOIC: Eureka's Colby Blunier (outfield), Andrew Jablonski (infield) and Griffin Punke (catcher) were picked to the Heart of Illinois Conference first team. They were joined by Bryce Nordstrom of Fieldcrest (infield). Eureka's Matt Martin (infield/pitcher), Sawyer Wilcox of Eureka (outfield) along with the Fieldcrest trio of Koy Allen (pitcher), Isaac Morse (utility) and Noah Nordstrom (outfield) appeared on the second squad. Fieldcrest's Landon Cook (pitcher) and junior teammate Timmy Luckey (infield) were named honorable mention