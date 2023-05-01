Quartet lauded with honors

Four area individuals have been recognized with accolades by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association. On the middle school level, Eureka’s Jeff Bayer was tabbed in District 12, as he guided the eighth-grade girls to a 26-1 record and a three A state title.

On the prep side and also in District 12, Jerry Prina of Eureka and Fieldcrest’s Mitch Neally were selected co-winners for the girls. Prina led the Hornets to a share of the Heart of Illinois Conference crown as well as to 26 victories. Neally, who resigned March 24, helped the Knights to become co-HOIC champions and a 32-4 record. Aaron Dohner of Eureka shared District 12 for the boys with Seneca’s Russ Witte. Under Dohner, the Hornets won the outright HOIC title and a mark of 24-6.