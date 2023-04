EUREKA

BASEBALL

Thursday, May 4: 4:30 p.m. versus Mercer County @ Aledo's Northside Park

Friday, May 5: 4:30 p.m. @ Farmington

Saturday, May 6: 10 a.m. doubleheader vs. Spring Valley Hall @ the middle school

Monday, May 8: 4:30 p.m. vs. Central Catholic @ the middle school

Wednesday, May 10: 4:30 p.m. @ Pontiac

SOFTBALL

Thursday, May 4: 4:30 p.m. vs. Hartsburg-Emden @ the middle school

Monday, May 8: 4:30 p.m. vs. Central Catholic @ the middle school

Wednesday, May 10: 4:30 p.m. @ Clinton

BOYS' TRACK

Friday, May 5: 4 p.m. Clinton Carnival

Tuesday, May 9: 4 p.m. McLean County Meet @ Heyworth

GIRLS' TRACK

Friday, May 5: 4 p.m. Tremont Invitational

Wednesday, May 10: 4 field & 6 p.m. running preliminaries @ Farmington Sectional

CO-ED TRACK

Monday, May 8: 4 p.m. @ El Paso-Gridley

FIELDCREST

GIRLS' TRACK

Friday, May 5: 4 p.m. Tremont Invite

Wednesday, May 10: 4 field & 6 p.m. running prelims @ Farmington Sectional

BASEBALL

Friday, May 5: 4:30 p.m. vs. Prairie Central @ the middle school

Saturday, May 6: 10 a.m. vs. Putnam Co. @ Granville's Ken Jenkins Field

Wednesday, May 10: 4:30 p.m. vs. Ottawa Marquette @ the middle school

SOFTBALL

Friday, May 5: 4:30 p.m. vs. Prairie Central @ Veteran's Park

BOYS' TRACK

Tuesday, May 9: 4 p.m. McLean County Meet @ Heyworth

ROANOKE-BENSON

CO-OP BASEBALL

Thursday, May 4: 4:30 p.m. @ Seneca*

Saturday, May 6: vs. Ridgeview @ Bill Zeman Field

Monday, May 8: 4:30 p.m. @ Midland*

Tuesday, May 9: 4:30 p.m. vs. Midland* @ BZF

EUREKA COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

Saturday, May 6: 1 p.m. (DH) vs. Greenville* @ Karen Sweitzer Field

*-conference contest