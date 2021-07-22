Sports tidbits

Schneeman officially in: The interim tag was removed at a school board meeting Tuesday evening with regards to Derek Schneeman and thel head coaching position at DeKalb. He takes over for Keith Snyder, who resigned June 2 after two seasons. Schneeman, who was the Barbs’ offensive coordinator this past spring, amassed a 47-19 record in six years at Fieldcrest. He guided the Knights to five playoff appearances, where they reached the two A semifinal round twice in ’14 and again in ’19. Schneeman becomes the 37th head coach in DeKalb program history that dates all the way back to 1897