 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sports tidbits

  • Updated
WCJ LOGO

WCJ LOGO
{{featured_button_text}}

FOOTBALL

Schneeman officially in: The interim tag was removed at a school board meeting Tuesday evening with regards to Derek Schneeman and thel head coaching position at DeKalb. He takes over for Keith Snyder, who resigned June 2 after two seasons. Schneeman, who was the Barbs’ offensive coordinator this past spring, amassed a 47-19 record in six years at Fieldcrest. He guided the Knights to five playoff appearances, where they reached the two A semifinal round twice in ’14 and again in ’19. Schneeman becomes the 37th head coach in DeKalb program history that dates all the way back to 1897

GOLF

KP unveils rates package: Kaufman Park, located on Eureka’s west side, has announced an end of season deal that starts Aug. 1 and runs through Oct. 31. Individuals can purchase a 12-week pass for $125, which is $10.42 per week. Passes are available at the course clubhouse

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Intercity runs past the Area twice

Intercity runs past the Area twice

NORMAL – Normal Community’s Mitchell Murphy and the rest of the Intercity squad had the "green light" during the Michael Brown Memorial Centra…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News