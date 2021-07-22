Sports tidbits

FOOTBALL
Schneeman officially in: The interim tag was removed at a school board meeting Tuesday evening with regards to Derek Schneeman and thel head coaching position at DeKalb. He takes over for Keith Snyder, who resigned June 2 after two seasons. Schneeman, who was the Barbs’ offensive coordinator this past spring, amassed a 47-19 record in six years at Fieldcrest. He guided the Knights to five playoff appearances, where they reached the two A semifinal round twice in ’14 and again in ’19. Schneeman becomes the 37th head coach in DeKalb program history that dates all the way back to 1897
GOLF
KP unveils rates package: Kaufman Park, located on Eureka’s west side, has announced an end of season deal that starts Aug. 1 and runs through Oct. 31. Individuals can purchase a 12-week pass for $125, which is $10.42 per week. Passes are available at the course clubhouse