Spring portion gets wiped out

“We were looking forward to a really good season,” he pointed out. “At the indoor meets, our younger ladies were stepping up and our seniors were doing a good job leading them. Outdoors, we were looking at making a run for the conference title.”

According to Hunter, he kept in touch with his players during the shutdown.

“I was contacting them once or twice a week. I was trying to be positive and keep them in a good mindset,” he commented.

Bauer sent out a training regimen to keep her track athletes sharp and in shape.

“Some of the workouts (were) at 800 meters and a 15-to-20-second recovery,” she noted. “Many times, it was out in the cold. We also did a couple loops around the football field.”

The IHSA has left the door open to the possibility of contests over the summer.

“I think it’s doable,” Brown commented. “I think there’s enough local coaches interested to try to organize a scrimmage to get the kids out to play just for them to do something quote on quote doable. Right now, it’s hard to plan. There’s still a lot of questions.”

According to Charlton, as it relates to track, it would be far from ideal.

“They talk about a couple of meets in June. It’s difficult…our kids have been out since mid-March,” he explained. “No state series in front of them. Now you try to get them motivated to run. That does not make any sense.”

