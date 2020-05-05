Spring portion gets wiped out

When intercollegiate sports were shelved for the spring in March due to the coronavirus, it was inevitable that the preps would follow suit. That became official April 21 when the Bloomington-based Illinois High School Association made the announcement during a meeting of its board of directors.
Among those dealt the biggest blow was the Eureka boys’ track squad, poised for the chance at a trophy (top three) state showing under veteran head coach Brett Charlton. They had returnees in a total of eight events (five individual, three relays), four of which obtained a medal.
“It’s tough on coaches and kids, especially the seniors, I feel terrible for them,” he commented. “The kids are smart enough to know it was coming. You do not want to see it happen. The kids had high hopes and goals. It’s one of those things you cannot control, Obviously, the safety of the kids is most important.”
For Eureka head baseball coach Dane Wear, it’s been over a quarter century since he’s been devoid of any spring activity.
“This is the first time since the age of 14 there’s no baseball for me. That’s a tough one to swallow,” he said.
“It’s tough, not just our own. I feel bad for all the other teams and their seniors. My own five seniors, they’re not going to be able to put on a uniform again.”
Fieldcrest had all four boys off the four by eight relay that qualified for state competition back in the fold.
“They were devastated,” track coach Carol Bauer said. “The frustrating thing was they wanted to make it back. They made their goal of going back and medaling.”
The initial announcement that the schools would be closed through the end of March came just over 72 hours before the Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn baseball co-op was to hit the diamond for the season opener,
“They were extremely excited,” recalled head coach Wade Hunter. “They were amped up like any other year. A lot of the focus was still on basketball and getting the juniors and seniors back.”
The Hornets were also gearing up for their first game.
“We were ready. The boys were ready to work,” pointed out Wear. “We had already had the first week of pitchers planned out.”
For the Fieldcrest diamond squads, there was a large silver lining, as neither will suffer any substantial losses due to the fact there were not a senior on either roster.
“The impact of the season being done, we have not been hurt by that,” pointed out Knights’ head baseball coach Mark Brown. “It’s a curse and a blessing. We’ve been able to absorb that better than a team with eight or nine seniors.”
“I think we’re very fortunate we did not have any seniors,” chimed in Fieldcrest head softball coach Liz Kay. “I could not imagine having to tell last year’s seniors they were not going to have a season.”
She also mentioned it was not easy stuck in wait and see mode.
“You to live it day-by-day and going on what the governor and IHSA was saying,” Kay added.
According to Brown, his players had different reactions when the decision was rendered.
“It (was) kind of a mixed bag,” explained Brown. “Some (did) not want to talk about it. Some wanted to reach out. A couple of juniors are concerned in terms of college exposure.”
The cancellation also created a bit of an unknown for a Hornets’ baseball program that has seen a lot of success lately. Over the past seven seasons, they had reached a sectional final on four occasions.
“This year, we had a little bit of a different feel,” Wear said. “It may not have been the big names, but we had some guys coming back who were key pieces. We had some talented junior varsity (JV) kids to mix in with the seniors. We would have been able to fly under the radar.”
As it relates to girls’ track, Eureka head coach Brandon Heider had most of his ducks in a row.
“We were looking forward to a really good season,” he pointed out. “At the indoor meets, our younger ladies were stepping up and our seniors were doing a good job leading them. Outdoors, we were looking at making a run for the conference title.”
According to Hunter, he kept in touch with his players during the shutdown.
“I was contacting them once or twice a week. I was trying to be positive and keep them in a good mindset,” he commented.
Bauer sent out a training regimen to keep her track athletes sharp and in shape.
“Some of the workouts (were) at 800 meters and a 15-to-20-second recovery,” she noted. “Many times, it was out in the cold. We also did a couple loops around the football field.”
The IHSA has left the door open to the possibility of contests over the summer.
“I think it’s doable,” Brown commented. “I think there’s enough local coaches interested to try to organize a scrimmage to get the kids out to play just for them to do something quote on quote doable. Right now, it’s hard to plan. There’s still a lot of questions.”
According to Charlton, as it relates to track, it would be far from ideal.
“They talk about a couple of meets in June. It’s difficult…our kids have been out since mid-March,” he explained. “No state series in front of them. Now you try to get them motivated to run. That does not make any sense.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!