State of heartbreak for R-B, as Final Four gets canceled

"I just told them I loved them and I'm so proud of them," he said. "If we would have played, I do believe we would have risen to the occasion like we had done all year long, but unfortunately we did not have that opportunity.

"I did stress that when you really think about it, this hurts right now, but just be happy for all the blessings we do have in our lives. God is good and in the big scheme of things, there are other things that are bigger than this."

Upon receiving the news, the Rockets responded as one would expect from a group totally invested in a single goal.

"There were tears flowing," Zeller said. "There were a lot of hugs."

Zeller felt equally bad for his team's loyal fans.

"I am so thankful and proud to be the coach at R-B," he said, his voice cracking. "The community and fans are really special. My whole career (12 years) at R-B has been very good in terms of support. It's a community that cares about kids, cares about sports, cares about education ... just a great community."

R-B had hoped to punctuate a big season that saw them win a program record 36 games against one loss. They had won 18 consecutive games since their lone loss to Peoria Quest Academy.