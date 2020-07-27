TCC finds another school

According to the Ottawa-based The Times, one of the two voids in the Tri-County Conference has been filled. On Monday, the league announced Dwight will become the ninth member in the fall of 2021. They will remain in the Sangamon Valley Conference for football and wrestling. Dwight, whose teams are nicknamed the Trojans, is located in the extreme northern part of Livingston Co. In May, DePue and Peoria Christian left for the Little 10 Conference and Inter County Athletic Conference, respectively.