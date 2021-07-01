Trio grabs high marks on the links

Three area individuals placed in the top five during this past week’s State Farm Youth Classic in the Twin Cities.

In the age 16-17 American Junior Golf Association division, Eureka’s Allison Pacocha tied for second with Addie Dobson of Jacksonville with a 36-hole score of 148. That was one stroke behind Pontiac’s Dani Grace Schrock, who wrapped up first with a birdie on her 16th hole on Tuesday at Bloomington’s Prairie Vista. The senior-to-be shot a 73 on the day, which tied the division standard. Her 147 broke the previous course mark of 151 set by Erica Kerr of Peoria in 2015.

"Throughout the day I kind of was tracking (the scores), especially on the last nine because I knew it was close," said Schrock, an Illinois State University recruit who captured one A state honors in ’18. "I had a little bit of a rough start, but I got a couple strokes up on the others coming down the stretch of the (last) nine. On the last hole, I knew I had a one-stroke lead."

With four holes left, Dobson, Pacocha, Schrock and U-High junior-to-be Reagan Kennedy were tied. Kennedy had a bogey to fall one stroke behind. After Dobson's chip-in birdie and missed birdie putts from Kennedy and Pacocha, Schrock clinched with a par.

"I've had a couple great rounds in tournaments (this summer) on some really hard courses and longer distances, too," she said. "I got first alternate at a U.S. Girls Junior qualifier. I've played that in other years, but I have not really come close. To know I could compete against people from all over the place, it felt really good. But, this definitely tops it all."

Pacocha, who won the one A crown in ’19, had a couple good birdie chances coming down the stretch.

"I definitely knew where I stood and wanted to make some putts, but they just did not fall," she said.

Despite that, the Bradley University recruit still considered the tourney a success.

"Coming into the tournament, I thought there would be rain and a wet course," she said. "Just knowing I can come out here and play a difficult course and still do well, and I can still play with top competition."

Kennedy ended up in fourth at 149.

In the men’s collegiate division held at ISU’s Weibring Club course in Normal, Minonk’s Clay Wells (Illinois Valley Community College), Luke Ludwig of Effingham and Peoria’s Isaak Ramsey tied at 146 through 36. On the initial hole of a sudden death playoff, Ramsey prevailed to take first. Wells shot 73 over both rounds, while Ludwig benefited from a second day score of two under 69.

Bobby Beaubien of Bolingbrook, who will be a junior at Illinois Wesleyan, was one stroke away from a four-person playoff at 147. He shot a 73 during the opening round.

With all the recent rains that fell, everyone knew what was in store for them.

”It definitely made it challenging because there were quite a few mud balls," commented Beaubien. "But, I got used to it as round went on. Being able to get out there and practice (beforehand) helped as well.”

Beaubien has played at Weibring on numerous occasions and noticed the course was playing different than usual in lieu of the wet weather.

"I did get quite a few mud balls, sadly. But, it worked out in the end," he said. "It was not terrible. There were not any crazy mud balls or every shot my ball was getting covered in mud."

In the boys’ 16-17 division held at The Den at Fox Creek on Bloomington’s southwest side, Roanoke-Benson junior-to-be DJ Norman finished fifth at 149, as he recorded a 73 on the second day. Darien’s William Gneiser won with a 144.

During Monday's first round at Prairie Vista, Kennedy shot a 73 to go in as the clubhouse leader. Dobson, Pacocha and Schrock were all right behind at 74.

