With prep football shelved, can we handle no hoops for the winter?

How much danger are we of either seeing the basketball season being delayed or possibly wiped out?

Do not want to be Jimmy Negative here. Yet if this pandemic has taught us anything, it's to be prepared for the worst.

Like boys’ soccer and volleyball in the fall, basketball is considered a medium-risk sport by the IDPH. With 2,206 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state this past Friday, the numbers are still going in the wrong direction.

If it was determined soccer could not be played outdoors in August and September, why should we think basketball indoors will be given the green light in November if things do not quickly change?

Remember, the flu season is not even here yet and medical experts warn that will compound our current problem even further. And when the President of the United States can contract the coronavirus, you know no one is safe.

In talking to a couple veteran hoops coaches in the area, they remain optimistic the season will be played at some point. One surmised that maybe the start date will be pushed back to Jan. 1 if COVID-19 cases in the state do not drop very soon.