With prep football shelved, can we handle no hoops for the winter?

Grudgingly, we have gotten used to Friday nights being so different this fall. The lights have been turned off on high school football games in Illinois because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prep football is being played in all the surrounding states. That makes it even more difficult to digest. Why can a kid in Indiana, Iowa and Wisconsin play the game safely and it cannot be done here? That's the question thousands of coaches, players and families have been asking. Some have even left the state to play elsewhere.
Like it or not, the Illinois High School Association has let the Illinois Department of Public Health make the call. The IDPH has allowed low-risk sports such as golf, cross country, swimming and tennis to compete this fall, but without state finals due to travel restrictions.
However, sports such as football, boys’ soccer and volleyball have remained on the sidelines until a modified season may begin in February.
There remains nearly four months to go until February. Of more immediate concern for high school athletes is what happens in November.
There are now a little less than six weeks before boys’ and girls’ basketball practices can begin on Nov. 16, according to the modified schedule adopted by the IHSA Board of Directors in late July. That means just under two months until first games can be held.
How much danger are we of either seeing the basketball season being delayed or possibly wiped out?
Do not want to be Jimmy Negative here. Yet if this pandemic has taught us anything, it's to be prepared for the worst.
Like boys’ soccer and volleyball in the fall, basketball is considered a medium-risk sport by the IDPH. With 2,206 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state this past Friday, the numbers are still going in the wrong direction.
If it was determined soccer could not be played outdoors in August and September, why should we think basketball indoors will be given the green light in November if things do not quickly change?
Remember, the flu season is not even here yet and medical experts warn that will compound our current problem even further. And when the President of the United States can contract the coronavirus, you know no one is safe.
In talking to a couple veteran hoops coaches in the area, they remain optimistic the season will be played at some point. One surmised that maybe the start date will be pushed back to Jan. 1 if COVID-19 cases in the state do not drop very soon.
Right now, teams can hold 20 contact days with their teams that began on Labor Day through Halloween, but masks must be worn at all times under phase four guidelines set by the IDPH.
One coach mentioned it would be difficult to play a regulation 32-minute game with a mask on after watching his team scrimmage in masks. However, if forced to do so they would in a heartbeat for the chance to play.
The coaches were encouraged a couple weeks ago when the IHSA waived the two-games-per-week limit for winter, spring and summer sports. That seemed to indicate things were trending in the right direction for an uninterrupted modified basketball season.
Athletic directors have been diligently putting together their basketball schedules in hopes all the games will be played. Fingers crossed that will be the case.
Yet now might be the time to get ready for a long, cold winter without basketball (and high-risk wrestling does not seem to stand a chance, does it?).
College basketball is full steam ahead for their seasons. The difference is they have the resources and money available for the rapid tests that will be needed a couple times a week to make sure their players are COVID free. High schools do not have that luxury.
The best case scenario would be a readily available vaccine that could return our lives back to something resembling normalcy. That would include fans packing in for high school basketball this winter.
If you thought this fall has been painful without high school football, the thought of no hoops will make the winter seem to last for an eternity.
