Zobrist WS ring not for sale

CHICAGO - What's the value of a Cubs' World Series ring?

According to team sources, a total of 1,908 pieces of jewelry was doled out in 2017, while the championship rings were valued at anywhere from $30,000 to $40,000.

Four years later, it's safe to assume they have gone up in price.

The question was broached Friday after a Heritage Auctions tweet that Ben Zobrist's WS ring was up for sale and labeled as the first player ring to be made available.

The story quickly went viral, but as it turns out the ring will remain in Zobrist's hands after all.

Scott Pucino, Zobrist's agent, stated on Saturday that Zobrist, a product of Eureka High School, was surprised to hear the news.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

"He's not selling it," Pucino said. "I had a conversation with him twice — one late (Friday) night and one early in the afternoon.

"I said, 'Are you sure you're not selling it?' He said 'No, it makes no sense. Why would I sell this ring? It makes no sense. I'm never going to get rid of this ring — never, never, ever.'"

Heritage Auctions communications director Robert Wilonsky told the Kansas City Star the ring had been sold by Zobrist and the owner was "a collector of championship hardware."

When Pucino spoke to Zobrist, he told the former Cub, "I'm sure there are a lot of players that want to buy it and give it back to you."

"He was the MVP (Most Valuable Player) — there is too much history there," Pucino said. "He always wanted to be a Cub. He is not getting rid of this ring."

Zobrist currently resides in Franklin, a suburb of Music City, aka. Nashville, Tenn., where he is taking care of his three kids while going through a divorce. He has not played since returning to the Cubs late in the '19 season and though he is not officially retired, Pucino indicated Zobrist is not coming back to the diamond.

"He's a devoted dad and grabbing the bull by the horns and taking hold of the situation," he said.

Zobrist, who turned 40 on May 26, played a total of 14 seasons in the big leagues. He was drafted by Houston, but never made to the majors with the Astros. Zobrist was later traded to the Tampa Bay Rays. He also played for the Oakland Athletics and KC Royals, whom he helped to a WS title in '15. Zobrist also appeared in three all-star games.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0