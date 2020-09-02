Conforto HR, 5 RBIs helps Mets beat Orioles 9-4 to end skid

Michael Conforto went 4 for 5 with a homer and five RBIs, Pete Alonso hit a lengthy solo shot and the New York Mets beat the Baltimore Orioles 9-4 Wednesday at Baltimore to snap a five-game losing streak.
Conforto matched his career high in hits with a two-run homer in the first inning, RBI doubles in the fifth and seventh, and a run-scoring single in the eighth. His first double made it 3-2, and New York padded the advantage as part of a 14-hit attack.
Alonso had just one hit, but it was a whopper. His sixth-inning drive off John Means (0-3) was only the fifth in the history of Camden Yards to reach the second deck in left field.
The Mets also got some decent pitching to earn a split of the two-game series and end a skid that matched their longest of the season. David Peterson (4-1) threw four innings of two-hit relief before giving way in the eighth to Miguel Castro, obtained in a trade with Baltimore on Monday.
Rockies 9, Giants 6: Garrett Hampson and Sam Hilliard homered and newcomer Kevin Pillar delivered a key triple as the Colorado Rockies bounced back from a battering, rallying to beat the San Francisco Giants at Denver.
A day after getting 27 hits in a 23-5 rout at Coors Field, and Alex Dickerson leading the way with three home runs and two doubles, the Giants again started fast. Mike Yastrzemski homered to help San Francisco score four times on six hits in the first inning.
By the fourth inning, the Giants already had six runs and 11 hits. But the Rockies bullpen pitched shutout ball the rest of the way — Dickerson finished with a double and single in five at-bats.
Hampson homered for the third time in two days. Pillar, acquired in a trade with Boston on Monday, hit a go-ahead, two-run triple in a five-run seventh inning.
Trevor Story added three hits for Colorado. Yastrzemski had three hits for the Giants.
Chapman suspended: New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman was suspended for three games Wednesday, a day after he threw a fastball near the head of pinch-hitter Michael Brosseau while closing out his first save of the season in a 5-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.
Chapman, who previously was disciplined in his career for intentionally throwing at the head area, also was fined by Major League Baseball.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone received a one-game suspension and was also fined an undisclosed amount following the events during Tuesday night's game.
Rays manager Kevin Cash received a one-game suspension and was fined an undisclosed amount after being ejected during the game and for his comments afterward.
Umpires convened before issuing warnings to both benches, and Cash was ejected after coming onto the field to argue.
Cash said following the game that someone has to be accountable, adding, "And the last thing I'll say on this is I got a whole damn stable full of guys that throw 98 mph. Period."
Boone and Cash were scheduled to serve their suspensions Wednesday as the Rays and Yankees wrapped up a three-game series in New York. Chapman was also scheduled to begin serving his suspension Wednesday, unless he appeals.
Tensions have run high between the clubs for years, at least since now-retired Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia was ejected for plunking Jesus Sucre in 2018.
