Conforto HR, 5 RBIs helps Mets beat Orioles 9-4 to end skid

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Michael Conforto went 4 for 5 with a homer and five RBIs, Pete Alonso hit a lengthy solo shot and the New York Mets beat the Baltimore Orioles 9-4 Wednesday at Baltimore to snap a five-game losing streak.

Conforto matched his career high in hits with a two-run homer in the first inning, RBI doubles in the fifth and seventh, and a run-scoring single in the eighth. His first double made it 3-2, and New York padded the advantage as part of a 14-hit attack.

Alonso had just one hit, but it was a whopper. His sixth-inning drive off John Means (0-3) was only the fifth in the history of Camden Yards to reach the second deck in left field.

The Mets also got some decent pitching to earn a split of the two-game series and end a skid that matched their longest of the season. David Peterson (4-1) threw four innings of two-hit relief before giving way in the eighth to Miguel Castro, obtained in a trade with Baltimore on Monday.

Rockies 9, Giants 6: Garrett Hampson and Sam Hilliard homered and newcomer Kevin Pillar delivered a key triple as the Colorado Rockies bounced back from a battering, rallying to beat the San Francisco Giants at Denver.