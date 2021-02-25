Connect Transit GM to leave next month CNCopy

NORMAL — After a tumultuous 2016, Connect Transit is kicking off 2017 with another big change.
Months after bringing the Bloomington-Normal bus system a new route map, electronic fare boxes and an aggressive effort to secure state funding, General Manager Andrew Johnson will leave Connect Transit next month to take over as Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District's chief operating officer.
“I’m really sorry to see him go. He’s been a huge asset. But I understand. It’s a strategic move for his career,” said Mike McCurdy, acting chairman of the system's board of trustees.
“The list of things that Andrew has accomplished here sort of makes the head spin," he added. "It’s really a completely different transit system from the day he took over to the day he’ll leave."
In a way, that's literally true: After Johnson became GM in 2011, the Bloomington-Normal Public Transit System became Connect Transit, and Johnson has helped define the new name, bring in the system's first local tax funding, add advertising on buses and launch a smartphone app with bus tracking.
The new map also included the system's first Sunday service and 15-minute service between downtown Bloomington and uptown Normal, McCurdy noted.
“The most difficult achievement was the part where we were changing the service,” Johnson said. “It’s a really challenging process as people get used to the new routes.”
The system also won the American Public Transportation Association's Outstanding Public Transportation System award for agencies in North America providing fewer than 4 million passenger trips annually in 2015.
Johnson's last day will be March 24.
“With the team Andrew has put together, I would probably lean toward finding someone internally to offer the continuity the system needs,” said McCurdy of choosing an interim successor.
“I couldn't in good conscience leave the system if we didn’t still have a good team to carry on Connect Transit,” Johnson said.
The board could consider advertising in trade magazines or hiring a search firm to find a permanent GM, McCurdy added. He said that person will need to address fallout from the new map and possible state and federal funding issues.
“This period of unprecedented change has been good for the system because these things have been overdue, but I don’t know that we need another period of such extensive change,” he said. “This is new territory for me. I’ll rely on other board members who … have been through one or two (GM) searches.”
Johnson said he'll get a similar salary — he made $136,620 at Connect Transit — in Champaign-Urbana, a smaller role but part of a bigger transit system.
McCurdy said he expects Johnson to "gain some experience there and maybe have a similar tenure,” adding "he’s on an upward trajectory.”
Johnson also was one of three finalists for the chief executive officer position at the Ann Arbor, Mich., Area Transportation Authority in early 2015.
“Me and my family are extremely grateful to the Bloomington-Normal community for all the opportunities we’ve had here," Johnson said. "We’ve greatly enjoyed our time here and will always remember it fondly.”
