Connect Transit GM to leave next month CNCopy

NORMAL — After a tumultuous 2016, Connect Transit is kicking off 2017 with another big change.

Months after bringing the Bloomington-Normal bus system a new route map, electronic fare boxes and an aggressive effort to secure state funding, General Manager Andrew Johnson will leave Connect Transit next month to take over as Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District's chief operating officer.

“I’m really sorry to see him go. He’s been a huge asset. But I understand. It’s a strategic move for his career,” said Mike McCurdy, acting chairman of the system's board of trustees.

“The list of things that Andrew has accomplished here sort of makes the head spin," he added. "It’s really a completely different transit system from the day he took over to the day he’ll leave."

In a way, that's literally true: After Johnson became GM in 2011, the Bloomington-Normal Public Transit System became Connect Transit, and Johnson has helped define the new name, bring in the system's first local tax funding, add advertising on buses and launch a smartphone app with bus tracking.

The new map also included the system's first Sunday service and 15-minute service between downtown Bloomington and uptown Normal, McCurdy noted.