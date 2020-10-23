Connecticut casino planning on college basketball action

The resort teamed with Viacom over the summer to produce televised events for boxing and mixed martial arts.

Tom Cantone, the senior vice president for sports and entertainment at Mohegan Sun, said this is not a full bubble, like the NBA and WNBA in Florida, but a highly controlled environment.

"We're just following the playbook we've already established and has been working brilliantly," Cantone said. "We will just continue to do what we've been doing with our doctors and protocols. So far, it's worked flawlessly."

Each team will be tested upon arrival. Each school will have its own secured floor in the resort's 34-story tower hotels along with meeting and catered dining areas.

The resort's 125,000-square-foot exposition center will be converted into a practice facility, with courts on which some games also will be played. The teams will move around through designated "back of the house" corridors so they don't interact with the public.

The organizers plan to use a pool of about 25 officials, who also will be housed at the resort for those two weeks.

The casino had already installed safety devices as part of its reopening in June, including ultraviolet lighting and special filters in its HVAC system.