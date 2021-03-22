Corny superhero, tractor part of Ag Day CNCopy

NORMAL — If there's one thing that farmers know it's that you can't change the weather, you just have to deal with it.
That goes for Illinois State University agriculture students marking Ag Day last Tuesday on the quad. The blustery, drizzly day made it difficult to persuade fellow students to stop long enough for a free can koozie, pencil and farm facts.
“I tell them, 'You're ag students. You can handle this,'” said agriculture professor Aslihan Spaulding, faculty adviser to ISU-NAMA, the campus chapter of the National Agri-Marketing Association.
Even a brief bit of sleet didn't deter them from their mission — although it did send them under their tent for a bit.
Members on ISU-NAMA were on the quad as part of a nationwide celebration of Ag Day.
Spaulding said the purpose of Ag Day is “promoting agriculture to everybody” and making them aware that “it's a huge contributor to the economy.”
Amanda Diesburg of Paxton, an ag communications senior who is president of ISU-NAMA, said that when it comes to students without a farm background, “They don't know what they don't know.”
They think agriculture is just about farming, she said, but, as Spaulding noted, it also includes many related fields, from marketing to education to transportation to horticulture.
Last year, Diesburg attended the Agriculture Future of America Policy Institute in Washington, D.C., which included learning how to communicate with public officials about ag issues. As part of the institute, she visited with several lawmakers, including U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, a Republican from Taylorville.
“A lot of them were especially interested in students coming to Capitol Hill,” she said.
When Spaulding joined the faculty 14 years ago, there were 220 students in the department. Now the department has more than 600 majors, about half of them in agribusiness, she said.
Employment opportunities are a major reason for that growth, according to Spaulding.
“There are more jobs than there are students — good-paying jobs,” she said.
Kody Smith, a junior in agribusiness from Clinton whose grandfather farmed, is hoping to get a job in crop insurance or another field that will “keep you close to farmers and be involved in farming.”
Diesburg plans to work in marketing or public relations for an agriculture company when she graduates.
Dana Cocanig, an agribusiness junior from Orland Park, said the problems faced by agriculture include misunderstandings resulting from not being in touch with people in the cities. That's one reason for events such as Ag Day: to teach people more about the broad scope of agriculture, she said.
Students passing between classes barely seemed to notice the large John Deere farm tractor driven down from the University Farms and parked on the quad for the event. But Captain Cornelius, a costumed “superhero” with a head of corn on the cob, saved the day by attracting a number of students for pictures.
At least the costume kept Cocanig warm as she posed for photos.
