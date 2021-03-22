Corny superhero, tractor part of Ag Day CNCopy

Last year, Diesburg attended the Agriculture Future of America Policy Institute in Washington, D.C., which included learning how to communicate with public officials about ag issues. As part of the institute, she visited with several lawmakers, including U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, a Republican from Taylorville.

“A lot of them were especially interested in students coming to Capitol Hill,” she said.

When Spaulding joined the faculty 14 years ago, there were 220 students in the department. Now the department has more than 600 majors, about half of them in agribusiness, she said.

Employment opportunities are a major reason for that growth, according to Spaulding.

“There are more jobs than there are students — good-paying jobs,” she said.

Kody Smith, a junior in agribusiness from Clinton whose grandfather farmed, is hoping to get a job in crop insurance or another field that will “keep you close to farmers and be involved in farming.”

Diesburg plans to work in marketing or public relations for an agriculture company when she graduates.