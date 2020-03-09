Coronavirus tests will be free under largest Illinois health insurers

The state’s largest health insurance companies say they will fully cover the costs of tests for the new coronavirus disease.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, UnitedHealthcare, Aetna and Cigna announced they will waive the costs of testing for COVID-19 as more commercially produced tests become available in the coming days. So far, the tests have been given to Illinois residents as part of public health efforts.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois is the state’s dominant health insurer, with more than 8.5 million members. UnitedHealthcare has about 1.5 million members in Illinois. A spokesman for Aetna declined to provide membership data Monday.

“It is important that our members feel safe and secure knowing that they are able to pursue the proper care and testing they need to protect their health during this time of concern,” said Vincent Nelson, vice president for medical affairs and interim chief medical officer at the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, in a news release. The association announced Friday that 36 Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies around the country would waive costs of the tests for members.