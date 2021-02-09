Correction 2/10/21

LOCAL

Council meeting — During a Monday Bloomington City Council meeting, Ward 5 Alderwoman Joni Painter voted for amending the ordinance to add youth positions to the Public Safety and Community Relations Board. Voting against amending the ordinance were Ward 2 Alderwoman Donna Boelen and Ward 9 Alderwoman Kim Bray. Additionally, the name of a resident who spoke at the meeting was Trevin Gaffney. The information was incorrect in a story headlined "Youth added to police review board" on Page A7 of The Pantagraph's Tuesday edition.