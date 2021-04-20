 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Correction 4/21/21
0 comments

Correction 4/21/21

  • 0

Local

Graduation year — Actor-comedian McLean Stevenson was in the Bloomington High School class of 1946. The year of his graduation was incorrect in "How Time Flies" on Page A2 of The Pantagraph's Feb. 17 edition. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News