Correction for June 18, 2020
Correction for June 18, 2020

CommUNITY Confident — Jeremy Plue is co-owner of Meltdown Creative Works. His name was incorrect in a story in Thursday's Pantagraph about the CommUNITY Confident initiative. The correct website for the program is community-confident.com.

