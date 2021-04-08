 Skip to main content
Correction
Normal West — Karyss Opsal, the Normal West sophomore whose art is on display at the Museum of Science and Industry, is 16 years old. Her age was incorrect in Thursday's edition of The Pantagraph.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

