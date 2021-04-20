Correction Apr 20, 2021 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Graduation year — Actor-comedian McLean Stevenson was in the Bloomington High School class of 1946. The year of his graduation was incorrect in "How Time Flies" on Page A2 of The Pantagraph's Feb. 17 edition. 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Class Bloomington High School Graduation School How Time Flies Correction Page Edition Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Local News Corrections from The Pantagraph Jul 20, 2020 Briefs 100 years ago: Traveling man telling tales Feb 17, 2021 A look at Central Illinois history