Donations — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 454 Auxiliary is accepting all items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at 1006 E. Lincoln St. in Bloomington. If donating clothing, only children's clothing will be accepted. The sale is 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 27-28 and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 29.