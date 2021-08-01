Correction Aug 1, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LocalHealth — The new Carle Health outpatient imaging clinic is at 1709 Jumer Drive in Bloomington. The information was incorrect in the Pantagraph's Saturday edition. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Corrections from The Pantagraph Carle Health adds outpatient imaging center in Bloomington The new office will be at 1709 Jumper Drive in Bloomington. It's the former site of Advanced MRI, which Carle Health took ownership of last July.