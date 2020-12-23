Correction Dec 23, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The headline on the letter by Joshua Crockett in the Dec. 23 edition should have read "Candidate wants to protect Heartland." 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Joshua Crockett Edition Letter Headline Heartland Candidate Correction Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Local News Corrections from The Pantagraph Jul 20, 2020