Correction Mar 26, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LOCALCOVID — The McLean County Health Department's list of COVID mitigation recommendations includes wearing masks, among many other measures. The information was omitted in Friday's Pantagraph. 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Local News Corrections from The Pantagraph Jul 20, 2020