Correction Jul 20, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Local Chris Koos — Normal Mayor Chris Koos is in the review process for confirmation to the Amtrak board of directors. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Chris Koos Board Of Directors Amtrak Confirmation Correction Review Local Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Corrections from The Pantagraph