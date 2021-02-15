Couple's fence giving back to residents in need CNcopy

"I have actually put things on The Giving Fence and they are gone like in a day, it's crazy," said Dumser."I had put heavy socks on the fence and those were gone."

Lathrop said she hasn't been "monitoring the fence super closely because I want people to have their privacy, but if I had to estimate I would say 70 coats have been donated and taken off the fence along with umpteen more scarves and hats and mittens," she said.

She doesn't know the people who are donating items, or those who are taking items home.

"That's kind of the beauty of the project," she said. "I don't know if those people are in the neighborhood. They can be here all of a minute, drop stuff off and be gone, and I never know who they are. Just like I never know the people who are picking up stuff."

People also can get bags or drop off items for the fence inside Retrofit Culture when the store is open.

"I think it's a really easy way for people to give and it's a really easy way for people who need something to come and do that without any stigma," said Tahnee Lathrop.

Recently, Dumser said she saw six or seven coats hanging on the fence, and by the next day they were gone.