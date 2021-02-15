Couple's fence giving back to residents in need CNcopy

BLOOMINGTON — The sign on a metal, chain-link fence along West Washington Street simply says: Take what you need, leave what you can.
A container holds plastic bags and clothespins to hang items on what is called "The Giving Fence."
Last Tuesday, bags with a boy's coat, colorful knit caps and shoes hung on the fence near Morris Avenue that has been "giving" since the second week of January.
The idea came to Tahnee and Matt Lathrop, who own Retrofit Culture at 1014 W. Washington St. They own the fence that is adjacent to their business that features vintage and handmade home decor, gifts and clothes.
"We were going through our stuff and we had too many hats and scarves and mittens," said Tahnee Lathrop. "So, I think I jokingly said, 'I'm just going to put them on the fence, which we own, and put up a 'free' sign.'''
"It started me to think that if lots of people did it then it could really be something and not just our stuff on the fence."
Donations of winter gear are being sought for the fence.
"We're looking for coats and gloves and mittens and scarves and hats and stuff to keep people warm when they are outside," said Tahnee Lathrop, adding the response has been amazing.
Val Dumser, a longtime resident of the west Bloomington neighborhood, is among the donors.
"I have actually put things on The Giving Fence and they are gone like in a day, it's crazy," said Dumser."I had put heavy socks on the fence and those were gone."
Lathrop said she hasn't been "monitoring the fence super closely because I want people to have their privacy, but if I had to estimate I would say 70 coats have been donated and taken off the fence along with umpteen more scarves and hats and mittens," she said.
She doesn't know the people who are donating items, or those who are taking items home.
"That's kind of the beauty of the project," she said. "I don't know if those people are in the neighborhood. They can be here all of a minute, drop stuff off and be gone, and I never know who they are. Just like I never know the people who are picking up stuff."
People also can get bags or drop off items for the fence inside Retrofit Culture when the store is open.
"I think it's a really easy way for people to give and it's a really easy way for people who need something to come and do that without any stigma," said Tahnee Lathrop.
Recently, Dumser said she saw six or seven coats hanging on the fence, and by the next day they were gone.
"So obviously people are using it and benefiting from getting something warm to wear," she said. "Thank goodness it's not terribly cold, but eventually it will be.
"It's really been a marvelous thing for the neighborhood."
The fence will be seasonal, said Tahnee Lathrop.
"The fence will go away when the weather breaks and we're not seeing people bring in winter stuff," she said. "We'll go back to the fence when it gets cold again."
But around April, vegetables will be grown in planters in front of the fence for people to freely take.
"Lettuce will be first up," she said, adding the produce is being grown in partnership with the West Bloomington Active Garden, a community-supported project dedicated to growing fruit trees, herbs, and seasonal crops for the community.
The Lathrops are happy they have found a way to help their neighbors and be part of a neighborhood in transformation, Tahnee Lathrop said.
The Lathrops' business and residence are in one of three buildings that housed West Side Clothing from 1910 to 2012. The couple purchased the properties in August 2015 and are slowly renovating the rest of the space that they call Washington Crossing Depot.
"We love the diversity of the neighborhood, both in terms of race, ethnicity, socioeconomic class," she said.
"There are people who have a lot and people who have a little. It's wonderful to see all of the people clipping things directly to the fence and going on their merry way."
