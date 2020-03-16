Cousins, Vikings agree to 2-year, $66M contract extension

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings and Kirk Cousins agreed on Monday to a two-year, $66 million contract extension, giving the quarterback another eight-figure influx of guaranteed money and providing the team some immediate salary-cap relief.

Cousins was entering the final season of the fully guaranteed, three-year, $84 million contract he signed as a free agent in 2018. He was scheduled to count $31 million against the salary cap, but this new pact will reduce by $10 million the team's charge for 2020, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been finalized.

Cousins will be guaranteed $61 million at signing. His $35 million base salary for the 2022 season would also become fully guaranteed a year from now, meaning he's likely locked in for $96 million over the next three seasons. Either way, the ninth-year veteran will at least temporarily move back into the top five among NFL quarterbacks in average annual value, with the going rate at the critical position continuing to rise after a four-year, $118 million deal for Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill.