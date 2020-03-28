Cowboys agree on deals with kicker Zuerlein, defender Poe

The Dallas Cowboys are going to let two proven kickers go at it in the offseason for a change.

The Cowboys and kicker Greg Zuerlein agreed Friday on a $7.5 million, three-year contract, with $2.3 million guaranteed.

The deal with Zuerlein comes just a few days after the Cowboys re-signed Kai Forbath, who made all 10 kicks last season after replacing the shaky Brett Maher.

Dallas also announced a deal with nearly 350-pound defensive tackle Dontari Poe in another signal of going bigger inside under new coach Mike McCarthy, who brought in Mike Nolan as defensive coordinator.

"Greg the Leg" had issues similar to Maher in the last of eight seasons with the Rams in 2019. Zuerlein was strong from 50-plus yards but struggled on shorter kicks.

The 32-year-old's accuracy has tailed off in the two seasons since connecting on a career-best 38 field goals in 40 tries in 2017, when he was an All-Pro and Los Angeles reached the Super Bowl.

Once Dan Bailey seized the job in Dallas eight years ago, there was never much drama with the kicking competition before Bailey was surprisingly replaced by Maher at the end of the preseason in 2018.