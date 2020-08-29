Crashes mar Tour de France opener in stormy Nice

Spills punctuated the 156-kilometer (97-mile) stage throughout a grueling day.

"I think most teams have at least half their riders who have touched down today. We've had a couple but luckily we've passed through," Rowe said.

The most spectacular spill saw Astana leader Miguel Angel Lopez crash into a sign post after his team decided to accelerate in a downhill despite agreement in the peloton to slow down the pace. Astana said he escaped unscathed.

"I have to say chapeau (hats off) to the whole peloton really, minus Astana, who decided to hit it down one descent and as a result their leader was then on their back," Rowe said. "They made themselves look pretty stupid."

After ace sprinter Caleb Ewan hit the ground with 49 kilometers to the finish line on the famed Promenade des Anglais, George Bennett crashed in a tricky downhill and got back on his bike with an apparent shoulder injury.

Riders then successfully asked for the stage to be neutralized with times taken for the general classification at 3 kilometers to avoid more crashes in the final long stretch of road tailor-made for sprinters.