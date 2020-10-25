Creed gets in Truck Series' final four with victory in Texas

"They can have their own opinion, but I was in the truck, I know what happened," Rhodes said. "Now everybody wants to fight us for incidents that I'm put into.

"It seems to be a lack of talent over there," Rhodes said, referring to Cup driver Kyle Busch's Truck Series team.

Eckes said he thought the contact from Rhodes was intentional.

"Sure, I was being aggressive and trying to clear him, but in the same aspect, it's just hard racing on a one-groove race track," Eckes said. "Then he got a little upset and we got straight down the straightaway and I was separated and had a run. Was going to probably clear him and he just turned left as hard as he could and hooked me."

Creed led 131 of the 152 laps, while Hill ended up second and Zane Smith third. Hill and Smith are the other two in the top four with Creed and Moffitt, with one qualifying race left Friday at Martinsville.

Matt Crafton, who briefly took the lead from Creed and won the second stage, finished sixth and is the first driver outside the cutline, 12 points behind Zane Smith.

Among the remaining drivers still with a chance to qualify, Grant Enfinger is 42 points behind Smith, followed by Rhodes (45 behind) and Tyler Ankrum (79 behind).