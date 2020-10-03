Cross country results 10/04/20

CROSS COUNTRY
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
Peoria Notre Dame Invitational
Distance - 3 miles
Team standings: 1. Morton 33; 2. Normal West 76; 3. Peoria Notre Dame 77; 4. Geneseo 91; 5. Moline 98; 6. Normal Community 153; 7. Galesburg 166
Winner, area top 10: 1. McClellan (Morton), 15:16.7; 5. Reinhart (NW), 15:50.8
Other area results
West-11. Taylor, 16:12.0; 19. Saufley, 16:32.9; 20. Riddle, 16:34.1; 21. Talaski, 16:37.6
NCHS-13. Svob, 16:21.5; 28. Thomas, 16:56.5; 33. Chapman, 17:07.3; 36. Metivier, 17:10; 43. Roper, 18:22.
Junior varsity area team scores: 3. Normal West 56; 6. Normal Community 170
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
Peoria Notre Dame Invitational
Distance - 3 miles
Team standings: 1. Normal Community 40; 2. Morton 54; 3. Peoria Notre Dame 65; 4. Geneseo 80; 5. Normal West 126; 6. Moline 136; 7. Galesburg 197
Area top 10: 1. Ince (NC), 17:22.7; 4. Sanderson (NC), 18:42.5; 6. Hartke (NC), 18:54.6
Other area results
NCHS-14. Ziemer, 19:18.4; 15. Harmon, 19:22.3
West-11. Clark, 19:10.1; 25. Lehr, 20:14.0; 28. Starkey, 20:27.3; 30. Horton, 20:28.0; 32. Schweizer, 20:35.7
Junior varsity area team scores: 1. NCHS 18; 5. Normal West 131
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!