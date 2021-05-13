Cubs and White Sox are cleared for 60% fan capacity in late May

Single-game Cubs tickets for the May 28-June 2 games will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Tuesday through the team website.

Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis in seating pods of up to six people and will have a minimum of one open seat between pods within the same row.

The Cubs website also offers details on the team's random drawings for presale access.

Details for general public single-game ticket sales for Sox home games from May 24 to June 16 will be announced next week, the team said.

Beginning May 24, the White Sox also plan to offer vaccination sites for fans within the ballpark. Fans who get a vaccination before a game will receive a $25 White Sox gift card for use at the ballpark.

"A lot of work and coordination between the White Sox and Cubs to get to this point," Boyer said. "It's really nice to get our fans back in here to see this team play.

"The team has been a lot of fun to watch. Our crowds even at lower capacity have been massively energetic and just can't wait to get a bigger group of people. And working with the city and the state to get us there, we're super excited.