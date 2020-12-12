Cubs have been quiet, but don't expect it to last long

“We have to look at it a little bit more holistically to realize we’re going to have to give guys breaks and we’re going to have to not push guys in the same way as we played 60 games this year,” Hoyer said.

Unlike the Chicago White Sox, the Cubs were among many teams who did not sign a free agent or make a trade during the meetings, which were held remotely because of COVID-19.

Hoyer and other National League team officials were told to prepare to operate with a 26-man roster but no designated hitter.

The lack of clarity stemming from the pandemic, such as access to a vaccine and whether fans will be allowed to return to stadiums, has provided pause, but Hoyer understands the landscape.

“We have to realize sometimes where we are on the priority list and realize that some things we have to wait on more than usual,” Hoyer said. “It’s not really frustrating what we’re going through.”

And the versatility on the roster will allow Hoyer and his staff to explore ways to improve while addressing specific needs. Switch hitter Ian Happ stabilized the leadoff spot for the first time since Dexter Fowler in 2016, and Happ played adequately in center field.