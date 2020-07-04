Cubs, Ross get back to work as workouts resume in baseball

"Watching him quarantine in his space in his house and how every time I talked to him he was in the same little room. And then there was a stretch when, early on, he was feeling really bad and he bowed out of a couple of (Zoom calls). ... When he spoke, he couldn't get two words out without coughing. That was extremely frightening to watch and to see."

The Cubs were dealt another blow this week when left-hander José Quintana cut his pitching thumb washing dishes at home. He had surgery Thursday to repair nerve damage, and there is no timetable on his return. The Cubs figure to know more after he starts throwing in about two weeks.

Right-hander Alec Mills could take Quintana's spot in the rotation. The 28-year-old had a 2.75 ERA in four starts and nine appearances last season. Right-handers Adbert Alzolay and Colin Rea are also possibilities.

"Q's a big loss, obviously," Ross said. "That's why he was in the rotation. But I've got some confidence in Alec."

Ross was simply glad to be back at the ballpark, to see his players on the field again and to see baseball back — or almost back. He lives nearby, walks to Wrigley. And he joked people in the neighborhood are starting to recognize him by his mask and bald head.

"We've missed baseball. We've missed it," Ross said. "I think you guys have missed it. I've missed it. The people around here have really missed just the atmosphere."

