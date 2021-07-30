Cubs trade closer Craig Kimbrel to White Sox for Nick Madrigal and Codi Heuer

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox entered Friday with the largest division lead in the major leagues.

But general manager Rick Hahn made a move with a bigger goal in mind.

The Sox pulled off a blockbuster hours before the trade deadline Friday, acquiring Chicago Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel in the second deal between the teams in as many days.

“A lot of excitement around here today,” Hahn said. “Walking through the clubhouse, players and staff have what seems to be an added spring in their step and an added energy.”

The move came at a big price — the Cubs received second baseman Nick Madrigal and reliever Codi Heuer in return.

“Parting with Nick Madrigal is not easy,” Hahn said. “Parting with Codi Heuer is not easy. (Cubs President) Jed (Hoyer) will tell you how much we fought on that. In the end, those were both key pieces from the Cubs’ perspective in order to get the deal done.

“And we understood going into this process that the only way we were going to secure especially Kimbrel is by having the clear best offer. In the end, that was the cost.”

It was the third trade of the week for the Sox and second with the Cubs after adding reliever Ryan Tepera on Thursday. The Sox also acquired second baseman César Hernández in a trade with Cleveland Thursday.

“It’s a heck of a move by the front office,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “The addition of (Kimbrel) and Tepera and Hernández, just a reward to the players for the first half of busting it to be in this position.

“There’s a lot of confidence and trust in our front office, so had nothing been done, I think (the players) were convinced they were trying. But to actually pull these moves off is really a message the front office is sending to the team, ‘Hey, you’ve busted your butt to get here, now here’s some help to finish it off.’ ”

Kimbrel was the top reliever available at the trade deadline. He gives the Sox one of the best late-inning combinations in the majors along with Liam Hendriks. Both appeared in this year’s All-Star Game. Kimbrel was a little surprised that the White Sox were his destination because of Hendriks’ presence.

“You have no idea when it comes down to these last-minute things, but I’m excited,” Kimbrel said Friday afternoon at Nationals Park. “It’s a great ballclub and I’m happy to be a part of them and get things going.”

Kimbrel is an eight-time All-Star and was remarkable this season with the Cubs, going 2-3 with a 0.49 ERA, 64 strikeouts, 23 saves and a 0.71 WHIP in 39 appearances (36 2/3 innings).

“The resumé speaks for itself,” Hahn said. “As I discussed with Craig, a few weeks ago (executive vice president) Kenny (Williams) and I asked each other of all the players expected to be moved, let’s assume we could only acquire one, who would it be? And he and I had the same answer and that was the player we acquired today.”

In Madrigal and Heuer, the Cubs receive two young players who have shown some of their big league potential.

Madrigal, 24, underwent season-ending surgery June 15 to repair his torn right hamstring. The No. 4 pick in the 2018 draft had a .305/.349/.425 slash line, 10 doubles, four triples, two home runs, 21 RBIs and 30 runs in 54 games this season.

Heuer, 25, made a big impact out of the pen as a rookie in 2020, going 3-0 with a 1.52 ERA in 21 appearances. The right-hander hasn’t found that same consistency this season. He’s 4-1 with a 5.12 ERA in 40 appearances.

“Nick Madrigal is really a great player and has got a great future,” La Russa said. “Codi is the right age, you’ve got him under control, he’s got tremendous potential.

“I told Codi, the only time I’d pull for the Cubs is when he’s pitching. Except if he’s pitching against us.”

Kimbrel, the active leader in career saves with 371 — ninth on the all-time list — has been one of baseball’s best relievers. He has held opposing hitters to a .106 average, .190 on-base percentage and .336 OPS this season while his ERA is the best in the majors among relievers.

“He’s been unbelievable,” Tepera said. “It’s been fun to watch. Me and (Andrew) Chafin setting it up for him and he went out and did his job. I think he’s better than he ever has been, possibly.”

After signing with the Cubs in June 2019, Kimbrel struggled, finishing the season with a 6.53 ERA, and those issues carried into the shortened 2020. But he got on track last September and since then owns a 0.41 ERA (two earned runs in 44 innings), going 24 of 26 in save opportunities. Kimbrel’s 2.1 Wins Above Replacement (WAR) leads all relievers.

“Obviously, there’s emotions in getting traded and there’s some sad things too,” Kimbrel said. “The relationships you build being around people, especially a lot of the people here, who were kind of with me when things weren’t going so well and helped me get back going and getting through it and get back to where I am now.

“I’m very thankful for that and thankful for them, so saying goodbye is always tough.”

Kimbrel was an attractive trade asset for the Cubs beyond his stellar numbers. He’s more than just a rental piece — he has a $16 million option for 2022 with a $1 million buyout. There’s also a $6 million club option for 2022 for Hernández with no buyout.

“The control for 2022 is important,” Hahn said. “It’s real. We aren’t viewing this as a one-and-done situation by any stretch. We didn’t view it as such when we started this process in 2016. We want to do everything in our power to extend this window and make this an annual event. Having the added control on (Kimbrel and Hernández) factored heavily into the decisions to acquire.”

When the trade deadline passed, the Sox emerged potentially with one of the best bullpens in the majors and more power in their lineup with Hernández.

“We are better today than we were yesterday,” Hahn said. “We know that. We are better the end of this week than we were the end of last week. We look forward to (center fielder) Luis Robert continue to progress (on his rehab assignment) and joining us over the next few weeks. (Catcher) Yasmani Grandal not too far behind him.

“And knock on wood, we continue to build what we’ve done over the first four months, get healthy and acclimate these new players to our clubhouse and put ourselves in a position come October to be a very dangerous team. That’s the goal.”

