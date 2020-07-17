Daniel Bard makes Rockies roster after seven-year absence

Just in signing a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training, "I was like, `This is really cool,'" Bard said. "I never thought I'd pitch (again) in any big league game, spring training or not."

This spring, he finally felt comfortable again on the mound and in his skin.

"I'd signed all sorts of deals from 2012-17, a lot of different teams, trying to get back and I just was never comfortable because I wasn't confident in what I was doing on the field," Bard said. "And so much of my identity was tied up in that, so even in a clubhouse setting, any time you're part of a team you want to be the guy who can pull his own weight. And I was terrible. I couldn't throw strikes and I wasn't a contributor, so that just makes you feel like you're added baggage and weight that everybody else is having to take care of.

"Being in the clubhouse this year, I knew I was different out on the mound."

Not even the hiatus from his teammates between mid-March and mid-July dampened Bard's mood. Bard said that time back home in Greenville simulated the minor league stint he expected to start the season.