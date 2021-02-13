Daniel Berger has the final say and wins at Pebble Beach

McNealy, who played at Stanford and once lived in a house near the 15th green at Pebble Beach, quietly made five birdies over his last eight holes.

"I had the adrenaline pumping coming down the stretch there and feelings that I hadn't really felt on the golf course in a little while, trying to close this out and give myself a chance," McNealy said.

The last one was on 18 when his eagle putt stopped inches from the cup, giving him a 66 and a tie for the lead that didn't last long. Berger was in the group behind him, and he played the hole to perfection.

"I wanted to win the golf tournament. I didn't want to lose it on the last," Berger said. "I just wanted to go out there and try to hit the best shot that I could and I wasn't going to be conservative on the 3-wood coming in."

The eagle putt was fast and broke both ways and Berger only wanted a two-putt birdie with no stress. That it fell for eagle was a bonus he was all too happy to take.

Spieth finished in the top four for the second week in a row, a strong sign that his game is coming back after a drought that dates to his 2017 British Open victory at Royal Birkdale.