Darvish pitches Cubs past Abreu, White Sox 2-1

Darvish (5-1) allowed one run and six hits in seven innings. He is 5-0 with a 1.09 ERA since he struggled in his first start of the year against Milwaukee on July 25.

"I don't want to think about that. I don't care, just focusing next pitch," Darvish said about potentially being in the NL Cy Young Award discussion.

Jeremy Jeffress got four outs for his third save, escaping jams in each of the last two innings.

Jeffress replaced Craig Kimbrel with runners on first and second in the eighth and retired Eloy Jiménez on a liner to center. He got Yoán Moncada to ground out with the bases loaded in the ninth.

Schwarber had two of the Cubs' five hits. Javier Báez doubled and scored on Schwarber's fifth homer.

Abreu led off the second with a 449-foot drive to left-center. His home run streak ended with a groundout in the fourth.

Abreu became the first player in White Sox history to hit five home runs in two games when he smacked two Friday and a career-high three Saturday.

White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease (4-2) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings in his first game against his former team. He had won his last four starts.